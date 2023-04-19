Ericsson, in collaboration with Smart Africa Digital Academy, has announced the upskilling of 100 policy makers and regulators across 19 African countries to boost digital transformation.

Ericsson said this in a statement issued by Mona Hallak.

The company said that the policy makers and regulators had the opportunity to attend virtual workshops in emerging technologies over a three-month period.

It said the collaboration, which was signed in September 2022 between Ericsson and Smart Africa Digital Academy, aimed at enhancing digital skills of a target group of senior officials from ministries and regulatory authorities in charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

It said the partnership was also aimed at providing access to Ericsson’s global skills programme, Ericsson Educate.

According to the company, in addition to access to self-learning digital skills content, the Ericsson Educate programme has helped deliver series of webinars led by 27 subject matter experts from Ericsson.

It said that the specially curated virtual workshops covered topics related to emerging technologies, part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) such as 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), Network Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Similarly, Thelma Quaye, Director of Infrastructure, Skills and Empowerment at Smart Africa, highlighted that the Fourth Industrial Revolution is fueled by innovation and knowledge.

“Technology offers a great opportunity for Africa to embrace new opportunities to boost digital transformation and contribute to the global economy.

“We are glad to see our participants benefiting greatly from our collaboration with Ericsson and we are looking forward to witnessing the positive advancements that will be brought about,” Quaye said.

Fida Kibbi, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility at Ericsson, Middle East and Africa, said the company was delighted to see a positive outcome from the collaboration.





Kibbi said that they were equipped with a deeper understanding of how existing and emerging technologies work and ways it could be best used.

She said that policy makers and regulators could enable the digital transformation of the continent by creating the best conditions for citizens, consumers and businesses.

