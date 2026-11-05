Ereke Day: IDA commissions Soname-funded Police Area Command complex in Ikenne

The Ikenne Development Association (IDA) has commissioned building projects for Ikenne Police Area Command, donated by billionaire entrepreneur and chairman of Remo Stars Football Club, Adekunle Soname.

The new Police Area Command complex, valued at about N300 million and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday, comprises an ultra-modern office complex, a block of 10 studio flats for police personnel and a two-bedroom apartment for the Area Commander, among other facilities.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, represented at the commissioning by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, described the intervention as a significant contribution to policing and assured residents that the facilities would be put to effective use.

He said, “It’s a very great gesture, and we appreciate it. And that is why the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, directed me to come personally to commission these projects on his behalf. And we have done so, and we have given a promise to the good people of Ikenne and Ogun State that we are going to make judicious use of these facilities. We are going to serve the people with integrity, and we are going to ensure that the entire state is safe.”

The commissioner also linked the improved security infrastructure to preparations for the 2027 general elections, promising that the police would put necessary security arrangements in place to ensure peaceful electoral activities.

While speaking, Soname said adequate security was essential to the development of any community, describing the police as important partners in maintaining peace and protecting residents.

“There is no comfort without security. Our environment has to be secured first. That is why I want to thank the police. Ikenne is the safest town in the Remo axis and we wouldn’t have done it without the police,” the Chairman of ValueJet airline said.

According to him, a permanent Area Command headquarters would bring security services closer to residents and improve access to police assistance when needed.

Soname, who described himself as delighted to contribute to the development of his hometown, also commended police officers serving in the area, describing their conduct as friendly and professional.

Earlier, IDA President, Otunba (Barrister) Olufemi Allen, disclosed that the project, valued at about N300 million, was completed within six months, following the association’s partnership with Soname, who funded its construction.

Allen said the groundbreaking ceremony took place on April 26, 2026, while the permanent headquarters was completed and commissioned on November 5.

He explained that the accommodation facilities had been furnished with beds, television sets and other essential household items.

According to him, the 10 studio apartments also have access to DSTV services, with IDA taking responsibility for the monthly subscriptions.

Allen praised Soname for supporting the project, describing the development as a significant contribution to the community.

He also urged the police to sustain a strong security presence in Ikenne and improve their response to residents’ concerns.

Allen noted that the community already had an established security network, including a coordination centre connected to cameras monitoring strategic locations across the town.

He said the new headquarters should further strengthen the existing security arrangement and improve cooperation between residents and police officers.

“Like the donor of the project said, the Area Commander, the first Area Commander of our town, can be more or less say is a son of Ikenne. Call on him at any time, he would, he was always there for us. We expect the police to double their efforts to make Ikenne more secure, so that Ikenne becomes a better place.”

He added that the community expected the police to build on the existing security structures, stressing that the provision of improved facilities should come with greater responsibility.

“It is the normal saying that says: ‘To whom much is given, much is expected.’ So we expect the Nigeria Police to double up their effort to make Ikenne a secure place for us all.”

The commissioning also featured the unveiling of five commemorative marble plaques documenting the various contributions and stages of the project.