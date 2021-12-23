Erectile dysfunction associated with family dysfunction among men with hypertension in Ilorin — Experts

IN a new study, researchers reported that erectile dysfunction is associated with family dysfunction among men with hypertension in Ilorin, indicating that hypertensive patients need to be screened for erectile dysfunction, family dysfunction and partner’s sexual satisfaction.

Researchers, in a cross-sectional study of 228 hypertensive patients at the Family Medicine Department of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, put the prevalence of erectile dysfunction among them at 85.1% and more than half of the respondents (57%) had a functional family.

The study had assessed the levels of family functioning, the association of erectile dysfunction and family functioning together with partner’s satisfaction during sexual intercourse over a period of three months using structured questionnaires. It was in the 2021 edition of the Nigerian Journal of Family Practice.

The researchers said all the respondents with dysfunctional families had erectile dysfunction and two out of every five respondents (40.8%) expressed their partners’ dissatisfactions during sexual intercourse.

According to them, “There was a statistically significant association between erectile dysfunction, family functioning and partner’s satisfaction. Erectile dysfunction has a significant association with family dysfunction and partner sexual satisfaction. Hypertensive patients should be screened for erectile dysfunction, family dysfunction and partner’s sexual satisfaction.”

Hypertension has been reported to be the most common co-existing condition in patients with erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction on the other hand has been linked to sexual and family disharmony globally.

The prevalence of hypertension is high and is still increasing. It causes loss of sexual satisfaction and negatively impacts psychological well-being, social health and family relationships.

In Nigeria, almost one in three adults (33.3 per cent) has hypertension, while only one-third of this figure (about 23 million) are on treatment. Ideal blood pressure is 120/80 mmHg, but any figure higher than 140 mmHg for systolic blood pressure or 90 mmHg for diastolic blood pressure is regarded as hypertension.”

Men with high blood pressure are nearly twice as likely to have erectile dysfunction and impaired penile blood flow, compared to their peers with normal blood pressure.

Chronically, high blood pressure puts a strain on the organs and tissues, slowing blood flow and therefore the ability to maintain an erection.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.