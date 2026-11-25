Nigerian graduates seeking fully funded postgraduate opportunities in Europe have been encouraged to begin preparing their applications for the 2027 academic intake of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programmes, as many participating universities open their application windows between October and January.

The European Union-funded scholarship offers successful applicants the opportunity to study at universities in different countries while earning a joint or multiple master’s degrees.

According to the European Commission, Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters are international postgraduate programmes delivered by partnerships of higher education institutions. Students from across the world, including Nigeria, are eligible to apply.

The scholarship covers programme participation costs and provides financial support for travel, visa expenses and living costs. Under the current funding framework, the scholarship is calculated at €1,400 per month for the duration of the programme, which can last up to 24 months.

This means a student awarded the scholarship for a 24-month programme could receive up to €33,600 over the study period, subject to the applicable scholarship terms.

Who can apply?

Nigerian graduates with a recognised bachelor’s degree can apply for an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programme.

Final-year undergraduate students may also apply, provided they complete their degrees before the master’s programme begins.

However, applicants must understand that admission requirements differ across programmes. Each university consortium determines the academic qualifications, subject background, language proficiency requirements and other conditions for its course.

There is no single minimum CGPA or IELTS requirement that applies to every Erasmus Mundus programme. Candidates should therefore check the specific requirements of their preferred master’s course before applying.

Documents applicants should prepare

Although requirements vary, prospective applicants are generally advised to prepare their academic transcripts, bachelor’s degree certificate or proof of expected graduation, curriculum vitae, motivation letter and recommendation letters.

Some programmes may also request proof of English-language proficiency, a passport, relevant work experience or additional academic documents.

Applicants should ensure that their documents are accurate and that their motivation letters clearly explain their academic interests, career objectives and reasons for choosing the programme.

How to apply before January

Unlike some international scholarship schemes, Erasmus Mundus does not operate a single central application portal for all master’s programmes.

Interested candidates must search the official Erasmus Mundus course catalogue, identify programmes that match their academic backgrounds and apply directly through the institutions or consortia responsible for delivering them.

Most programmes have their own application deadlines, and some close before January. Applicants should therefore avoid waiting until the end of the year to begin preparing their documents.

Candidates should also confirm that their selected programme is offering Erasmus Mundus scholarships for the 2027 intake, as not every course carrying the Erasmus Mundus name necessarily has scholarship funding available.

What makes the scholarship competitive?

Erasmus Mundus scholarships are awarded to highly ranked applicants from around the world. Meeting the minimum admission requirements does not guarantee funding.

A strong application should demonstrate academic ability, a clear connection between the applicant’s previous studies and the chosen master’s programme, and realistic future career plans.

Successful applicants must also be prepared for the programme’s international mobility requirements. Students are expected to study in at least two different countries during the master’s programme, with the compulsory study periods taking place at participating institutions.

For Nigerian graduates considering postgraduate education abroad, early preparation is important. Checking eligibility, identifying suitable programmes and submitting complete applications before individual deadlines can improve their chances of being considered for the scholarship.

(European Commission)