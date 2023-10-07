A revenue collection firm engaged by the Anambra Government to work in partnership with the State Internal Generated Revenue Service (IGRS), Bigly Oil and Gas, has vowed to end taunting and illegal revenue collection in the state.

The project manager of the firm, Mr Chukwuma Nwabuikwu Michael, disclosed this in a press conference in Awka on Saturday.

He also stated that the company, under his watch, would not hesitate to hand over any of their staff to law enforcement agents if caught using violence against motorists or consuming hard drugs and substances, including cigarettes, on duty.

He mentioned that their staff, known as revenue field officers, were equally barred from engaging in corrupt and sharp practices to improve the state’s revenue generation in a civic and responsible manner, as envisioned by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

According to Nwabuikwu, the firm, accredited by the Anambra State government to collect haulage taxes from trucks on transit and trucks conveying goods to markets and remit the same to the state government purse electronically, is committed to blocking or preventing revenue leakages, removing touts (agberos) from streets, and employing more youth for effective and efficient revenue collections.

He stated that they have recruited over 300 former touts, trained them, and reintegrated them into the revenue collection process.

They have implemented various rules, including banking data of revenue officers, kitting, and security, to prevent people from faking or damaging the firm’s image.

The project manager assured the public that his firm would not renege on its promises to support the government’s efforts to block revenue leakages or harass taxpayers.

He urged them to report any of their staff caught violating the rules or persons masquerading as them to the firm or law enforcement agents for proper action.

“We are working with Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS) to collect haulage revenues, help improve the state’s revenue, stop agberos (touts), and block revenue leakages.

We have been committed to this service since we started operations on September 26, 2023. We have recruited over 300 youth to join the system, trained them, and empowered them to work efficiently, with their complete data available to security and other relevant authorities.

“Our rules of engagement handed over to them are to observe international best practices. If you engage in hard drugs, smoke hemp, or even take cigarettes or alcoholic drinks while on duty, we will dismiss you and hand you over to law enforcement agents.

We will also dismiss and ensure the prosecution of any of our staff caught engaging in sharp practices or corruption. We warned our members against using violence or abusing motorists too,” he added.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the media chat was in reaction to an allegation levelled against the company that its officers and staff have been molesting and intimidating innocent motorists after being on drugs while on duty.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…