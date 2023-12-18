The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani on Sunday attended the Kaduna Unity Christmas Carol organised by the Kaduna State chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), where he said the era of Muslim and Christian dichotomy is over.

Addressing the congregation, at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), English Service, Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area, Sani said that his government will develop every part of Kaduna State, without giving ethnic or religious consideration.

He also said that the era of Muslim and Christian dichotomy in the state is over.

According to him, “one of the most important agenda of our government is to ensure that we carry our people along. Human capital development is the most important thing. And today, I discussed with them, as I did in every forum.

“I try to make it clear to the people of Kaduna State that we are not concerned with any religious or ethnic differences. We are one family and we are going to work together without segregation or discrimination.

“There is no essence of governance if you cannot provide amenities to the people of Kaduna State. For me, that is key. Another area we are looking at is trying to take development to rural areas of Kaduna State. That is why our current budget is a ‘Budget of Rural Transformation and Inclusive Development,’ so, we are going to take development to all rural areas of the state.”

He further stressed that “Our women and youths who are entrepreneurs, we have set aside money in our budget to support them through their own business.

“We will reach deserving people who are poor, vulnerable, and underserved through our religious, community, and Non-Governmental Organisations because politicians are always looking at the next election.”

The Governor reiterated that, “When I was sworn in on the 29th of May, I tried as much as possible to carry everybody along. So, when I was invited for the Christmas Carroll, I came because when I was young, we used to participate in such kind of activities.”

“When I was young, we used to participate in such kind of activities. My father usually encourages me to attend all Christmas carols because most of our family friends are Christians.

“There is nothing new here. I enjoyed my coming, and I am happy when I see the citizens of Kaduna who are in this very important celebration highly happy. They are confident that Kaduna State Government would carry everyone along and will try to take development to every part of the state”.

The governor assured the gathering of his family’s commitment to celebrating Christmas with Christians in the government house.

Earlier, Kaduna State CAN Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab told the congregation that unlike what was experienced before, Governor Uba has indeed shown that he is Governor of all and will be fair and just to all.

He urged Christians to continue to pray for the success of this government and be obedient to its authority always as instructed by the scriptures.

In his message tagged ‘Essence of Christmas’, Rev. Joseph Dantata urged Christians to always reflect on the season and show love which the birth of Jesus represents.

