Equity, justice, fairness will guarantee unity ― Sen Nnamani

Former governor of Enugu state and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani has said exemplary leadership, not empty rhetorics would turn around the fortune of Nigerians.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD in his New Year message submitted that a deliberate effort to promote equity, justice and fairness in the allocation and management of national resources will guarantee peace and unity among the diverse segments of the federation.

The former Enugu state governor maintained that perceived injustices in the country can be reversed if political leaders will make equity, justice and fairness the cardinal principle of governance.

Senator Nnamani who noted that Nigerians are good followers but need the leaders to lead by example further admonished leaders at all levels to make conscious efforts to contain the escalating insecurity and restiveness in the land by doing the right thing.

“All these can be accomplished if the allocation and distribution of resources and appointments into key government positions reflect the federal character and geo-political balancing in the country.”

Senator Nnamani, also a Fellow of American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology(FACOG) hopes that the implementation of the 2022 national budget would correct the previous shortcomings and imbalances in the previous arrangements.

He expressed optimism that the National Assembly in the new year would be more diligent in its oversight functions to ensure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs ) comply with the Appropriation Act.

He assured his constituents of continued quality representation saying that whatever is due to them would not be compromised just as he tasked them to play their role as law-abiding citizens.

