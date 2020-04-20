Equities trading halt 7-day gain with marginal -0.01%

Trading activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) made a turn, ticking towards south on Monday as the market halts seven days consecutive gains to close with a marginal loss of 0.01 per cent.

The domestic bourse was little changed after trading, as the All-Share Index declined marginally by 0.01 per cent to 22,920.41 points, while market capitalisation closed at N11.45 trillion. Thus, Month-to-date gain and Year-to-Date loss were flat at 7.61 per cent and -14.61 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative as 15 losers were recorded as against 14 gainers. Guinness Nigeria and PZ recorded the largest losses by 9.4 and 9.1 per cent, while Linkage Assurance and Julius Berger were the top gainers of the day with a ten per cent increase.

Banking stocks such as Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank moderated by 5.67 per cent, 4.33 per cent and 4.48 per cent respectively as investors booked profit; hence the NSE banking index declined by 4.01 per cent. On the flip side NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer goods and NSE Industrial appreciated by 1.11 per cent, 1.19 per cent and 4.80 per cent respectively.

The total volume of trades increased by 49.1 per cent to 345.44 million units, valued at N4.21 billion and exchanged in 4,930 deals. FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume at 115.32 million units while Nestle Nigeria was the most traded stock by value at NGN1.37 billion.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma, Recovers From Coronovirus

Popular Afropop star, David Adeleke, also known as Davido announced that his fiancée, Chioma, has tested negative for coronavirus. Tribune Online recalls that he earlier announced that his fiancée tested positive on… Read full story

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 From Lagos • Total hits 627

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno. As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 170 have been discharged with 21 deaths… Read full story

EDITORIAL: IMF’s Prediction On The Nigerian Economy

WHEN, back in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its annual growth forecast for the Nigerian economy and warned starkly that “under current policies, the outlook is challenging,” few commentators or people in Nigerian policy circles paid the international organisational any heed. In the report… Read full article