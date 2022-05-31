Equities market sustains previous day loss, sheds 0.3%

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday, equities trading followed the previous day’s stance as its benchmark index closed bearish.

Basically, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped further by 0.25 per cent to stand at 53,637.14 basis points as against a previous close of 53,772.35 basis points.

This brought both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at 8.05 per cent and 25.57 per cent respectively.

Also, investors’ net worth depreciated by N73 billion as market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N28.916 trillion, representing a decrease of 0.25 per cent from the N28.989 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

However, the bulls’ camp maintains a grip over the market breadth with 20 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 17 counters in the losers’ chart.

Transcorp Hotels, Champion Breweries, CWG, EcoBank Transnational Incorporated and Lasaco Assurance were the best-performing stocks in the session as they populated the top five gainers’ chart. From the rear of the chart Nigerian Breweries, NNFlour Mills, Japaul Gold, Prestige Insurance and Multiverse populated the top five losers’ chart.





All sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, save the Oil and Gas sector which gained 0.05 per cent while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades shaded weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 318.278 million units, representing a 98.85 per cent decrease from a volume of 27.565 billion units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks declined by 98.09 per cent in the session to stand at N3.714 billion as against a value of N194.356 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transcorp dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Jaiz Bank, Sovereign Insurance, FCMB Group and Sterling Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria also took the lead of the top five performers, flanked by Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, NGX Group and Access Corporation.

