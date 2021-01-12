Equities market sustains bullish returns, gains 0.36 per cent

The Nigerian equities market extended previous day’s gains, advancing by 0.36 per cent to settle the All Share Index (ASI) at 40,295.95 basis points amid sustained bullish activity.

Hence, the year-to-date loss of the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s ASI turned positive at 0.06 per cent, just as the market’s worth closed at N21.070 trillion, having adding N75.91 billion for the day.

The performance was an uptick on Tuesday as the Exchange recorded 27 gainers as against 20 losers at the close of the trading session.

Specifically, buying interest in Insurance stocks such as AIICO, Lasaco and Mansard as their share prices rose by 2.68 per cent, 8.33 per cent and 9.57 per cent respectively; hence, the NSE Insurance index gained 3.61 per cent.

Similarly. the share price of Dangote Cement advanced by 2.22 per cent, pushing the NSE Consumer Goods to 0.99 per cent growth while the NSE Industrial index 0.36 per cent.

However, the NSE Banking and NSE Oil/Gas indices fell by 0.62 per cent and 0.05 per cent respectively.

There was a surge on the activity level as the total volume of trades increased by 247.5 per cent to 1.17 billion units, while values increased by 220.12 per cent at N7.97 billion, and exchanged in 5,591 deals.

Mansard Insurance was the most traded stock by volume at 49.51 million units, while MTN Nigeria was the most traded stock by value at N679.10 million.

