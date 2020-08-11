Equities market sustain bears as investors lose N75.07bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday, closed bearish, following previous day stance. The All Share Index dropped by 0.58 per cent to close at 24,883.70 basis points as against -0.06 per cent drop recorded on Monday.

Consequently, investors lose N75.07 billion as the Nigerian bourse’s equities market capitalisation presently stands at N12,981 trillion. Thus, Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.30 per cent.

Market breadth also closed negative as Cadbury led 16 gainers as against 17 losers topped by Prestige Insurance..

On the gainers’ chart, Cadbury took the lead trailed by Nigerian Breweries, Mutual Benefit, Ardova and LASACO Insurance.

At the rear end of the chart, Prestige Insurance, Ikeja Hotel, CHI Plc, Mamsard Insurance and Courtville led the chart.

Market activity however spiked as the volume of trades increased by 17.84 per cent to record 206 million units from 175 million units traded in the previous session.

Value followed suit to record 73.64 per cent incline at N2.47 billion recorded at the close of trading today as against N1.425 billion recorded previously.

Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank and Wema Bank made up the top five performers in terms of volume of units traded, while Guaranty Trust Bank, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Nestle Nigeria and Access Bank made up the top five performers in terms of value traded.

