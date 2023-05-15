Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday ended marginally higher as activities were mixed albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed 0.03 per cent higher to settle at 52,231.29 basis points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -0.3 per cent and +1.9 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N9.07 billion as the market capitalisation settled higher at N28.44 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 24 tickers gained relative to 19 losers. On the performance board, Oando and NCR topped the gainer’s list having appreciated in share value by 9.9 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively; while CWG and NEM Insurance recorded the highest losses of the day as their respective share value dipped by 9.7 per cent and 9.5 per cent.

Performance across sub-indices varied as the NGX Banking and the NGX Insurance indexes moderated by 0.02 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively, while the NGX Consumer Goods and the NGX Industrial Indices advanced by 0.03 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively.

The NGX Oil/ Gas index remained unchanged from the previous day.

However, activities at the local bourse was unimpressive as analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 49.01 per cent. A total of 626.39 million shares valued at N5.60 billion were exchanged in 6,033 deals.

Transnational Corporation led volume chart with 190.85 million units traded, while Access Holdings led the value chart in deals worth N1.25 billion.

