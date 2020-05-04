Equities market opens week with 0.30% gain, crosses N12trn

The Nigerian equities market continues bullish returns, sustaining previous week gain with 0.30 per cent increase, on Monday, as market capitalisation crossed N12 trillion mark.

Equities investors gained N35.88 billion as market capitalisation closed at N12.03 trillion, just as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 23,089.86 basis points, having increased by 0.30 per cent.

The positive sentiment was impacted by gains recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, amongst which are; MTN Nigeria, Ardova, Dangote Sugar and UACN.

However, the market breadth was negative, with 15 gainers versus 19 losers. Prestige Insurance recorded the highest price gain of ten per cent, to close at 55 kobo per share, NEM Insurance and Neimeth Pharmaceutical led the losers’ chart with ten per cent decline in share value to close at N1.98 Kobo and 54 Kobo respectively.

However, the volume and value of shares traded decreased by 30.49 and 26.46 per cent, as 249.86 million shares, worth N2.39 billion were and traded in 6,538 deals. Transactions in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank topped the activity chart with 44.5 million shares valued at N935.2 million. FBN Holdings followed with 40.7 million shares worth N187.4 million, while United Bank for Africa traded 24.8 million shares valued at N144.6 million.

Zenith Bank traded 22.9 million shares valued at N328.5 million, while Access Bank sold 14.5 million shares worth N89.4 million.

