Equities market opens month bullish, gains 0.21 per cent

The Nigerian equities market set off the new month on a bullish run, sustaining previous gain as the All Share Index recorded 0.21 per cent gain at the close of trading on Monday, June 1st, to settle at 25,321.29 basis points.

With the increase in the indicator, ASI’s Year-to-Date (YtD) return at -5.67 per cent while the market capitalisation stands at N13.20 trillion, having added N25.20 billion.

Similarly, the bull dominated the market after the market breadth recorded 28 gainers versus 10 tickers in the decliners chart.

Japaul Oil and NAHCO topped the gainers’ chart having advanced by ten per cent, to close at 22 Kobo and N2.75 kobo respectively.

Also, Dangote Sugar gained 9.69 per cent to its share value to close at N14.15 kobo per unit; Cornerstone Insurance gained N0.05 kobo to close at 25 kobo per share, Champion Breweries closed at 99 kobo per share after gaining 8.79 per cent, while Chams shares advanced by 8.33 per cent at a closing price of 26 kobo per share.

On the other hand, Fidson Pharmaceutical led the losers’ chart trailed by Stanbic IBTC, Mansard Insurance, Afromedia and Flour Mills of Nigeria as their share value depreciated by 9.71, 9.22, 8.87, 7.69 and 4.76 percentile respectively.

Market Activity however relaxed as the volume of trades recorded a total of 253 million shares, a 22.21 per cent decline from the previous session. Value followed suit to close downbeat by 40.87 per cent from the previous session to close at N2.65 billion on Monday.

In order of appearance, FBN Holdings, Guaranty Trust Bank, Japaul Oil, Zenith Bank and Regal Insurance ended the trading day as top performers in terms of volume while Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, MTN Nigeria, FBN Holdings and Dangote Cement made up the top five performers in terms of the value of units traded.

