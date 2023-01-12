Equities market maintains bullish walk as investors gain N173.7bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba-Lagos
Equities market maintains, Equities market recoup, Local stock market bows, Positive sentiments persist, Equities market opens week bullish, Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N133.4bn , Equities market, Equities market opens December, Equities market rebounds, NGX ASI dips by 0.24% as investors lose N61bn, Equities market opens, Airtel Africa, BUA Foods pushes stock market to 5th consecutive gain, Equities investors lose N21.3bn as bear resurfaces at NGX, Investors gain N131.9bn, Equities market maintains bearish stance as investors lose N17.7bn, Equities investors lose N71.9bn, Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX, Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities, Gains in Dangote Cement's stock halt losses at NGX, Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

Bullish sentiments persists at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, as the benchmark index advanced by 0.62 per cent to close at 52,048.85 basis points, the highest point since 21 July 2022.

Specifically, gains in telco heavyweight, MTN Nigeria, as well as Tier-1 banking names, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and FBN Holdings kept the market in the green as the share prices of these companies appreciated by 2.33 per cent, 2.87 per cent, 2.08 per cent2.22 per cent.

As a result, the NGX ASI’s year-to-date gain increased to 1.56 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N173.74 billion as the market capitalization settled higher at N28.35 trillion by the end of trading activities on Thursday.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 35 tickers gained relative to 9 losers. On the performance board, LASACO Insurance and Ellah Lakes topped the gainers’ list as their respective share prices appreciated by 10.0 per cent, while Abbey and Challaram recorded the highest losses of the day after the share value dipped by 10.0 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively.

Four of the five indices tracked finished higher, with the NGX Banking index leading the gainers by 2.15 per cent, followed by the NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas, and NGX Industrial indexes by 0.74 per cent, 0.54 per cent, and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

On the flip side, the NGX Insurance Index (-0.02%) slipped for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday due to continued sell pressure on Royal Exchange shares, having dipped by 2.0 per cent.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session with the value of transactions down by 5.32 per cent.

A total of 211.74 m shares valued at N7.73 billion were exchanged in 3,462 deals.
Mansard Insurance led the volume chart with 26.25m units traded while Airtel Africa led the value chart in deals worth N4.14 billion.

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Equities market maintains bullish walk as investors gain N173.7bn

The website, which gives back part of the money spent on shopping is now available in Nigeria

You might also like
Business News

Apapa customs generates N1.022trn in 2022

Business News

Equities market recoup previous day’s loss, investors earn N153.24bn

Business News

Trade Unions’ election: Ajaero sets to replace Ayuba as NLC President

Business News

Equities investors lose N137.2bn as investors book profits on Airtel Africa’s…

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More