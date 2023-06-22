On Thursday, equities trading was unimpressive as the local bourse reversed the three-day winning streak amid profit taking activities.

The All-Share Index (ASI) closed 0.19.per cent weaker to close at 59,211.26 basis points.

Basically, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Lafarge Africa and United Bank for Africa drove the market’s weak performance having depreciated in share value by 1.56 per cent, 0.34 per cent and 1.31 per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 15.53.per cent,

Equities investors, therefore, lost N61.36 billion as the market capitalisation settled at N32.24 trillion at the end of trading activities on Thursday.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 33 stocks gained relative to 31 losers. On the performance board, NEM Insurance and Cornerstone Insurance topped the gainers’ list having appreciated in share value by 10.0 per cent and 9.9 per cent, respectively, while Lasaco Insurance and Sovereign Insurance recorded the most significant losses of the day after their respective share prices dipped by 10.0 per cent and 9.8 per cent, respectively.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 8.38 per cent. A total of 615.91 million shares valued at N6.62 billion were exchanged in 7,459 deals.