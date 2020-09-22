Equities market gains N43bn on 0.31 per cent increase

Investors at the Nigerian stock market garner about N43 billion, on Tuesday, as the Equities market capitalisation closed at N13.407 trillion.

The equities market extends positive trend as All Share Index closed 0.31 per cent northward at 25,654.90 basis points pegging negative Year-to-Date return at 4.42 per cent.

However, the bear took over the market breadth recording 9 counters in the gainer’s chart as against 17 decliners.

Redstar Express, CHI PLC, Trans Express, LASACO Insurance and MTN Nigeria are the best performing stock for the day, while Union Bank of Nigeria, Cornerstone Insurance, Linkage Assurance, CHAMS and Courville were the top decliners today.

The sectoral performance was negative, following losses in the Insurance, Banking, Oil & Gas, Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods indices.

Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) surged as the volume of trades increased to 262 million units from 196 million units traded in the previous session, amounting to 33.61 per cent incline.

Value followed suit to record 154.61 per cent leap at N4.399 billion as against N1.727 billion recorded at the close of the previous session.

Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Transnational Corporation, FCMB and Guaranty Trust Bank made up the top five performers in terms of volume of units traded while MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, PRESCO, Guaranty Trust Bank and Dangote Cement made up the top five performers in terms of value traded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…