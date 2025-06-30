Equities market dips marginally as investors lose N10.9bn

Nigerian equities market opened the week on a subdued note, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) marginally declined by 0.01 per cent to settle at 119,978.57 points.

This slight pullback resulted in a market capitalisation loss of approximately N10.88 billion, reducing the total value of listed equities to N75.95 trillion and bringing the year-to-date return to 16.57 per cent.

The bearish note at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday was largely due to losses in Lafarge Africa, Guaranty Trust Holding, and Zenith Bank having shed 3.0 percent, 1.5 per cent, and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +7.4 percent and +16.6 percent, respectively.

Despite the marginal decline, market sentiment remained slightly positive, as reflected by a narrowly negative market breadth — with 32 stocks advancing against 31 decliners.

Leading the gainers’ chart were CWG, Caverton, Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, FTN Cocoa, and Meyer, while Learn Africa, Julius Berger, C&I Leasing, Thomas Wyatt, and Daar Communications led the laggards.

Performance across sectors was broadly mixed. The Insurance and Consumer Goods indices closed in the green having appreciated by 0.69 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively; buoyed by buying interest in select counters.

On the flip side, the Banking, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Goods sectors ended in the red having dipped in value by 1.09 per cent, 0.29 per cent, and 0.42 per cent, while the Commodity sector closed flat, recording no change.

Notably, investor participation remained strong. Market activity surged significantly, with the total number of deals, volume, and value traded rising by 15.47 percent, 224.69 per cent, and 246.87 percent, respectively.

A total of 2.03 billion shares valued at N44.34 billion were exchanged in 25,172 transactions, underscoring heightened investor interest despite the flat index movement.

Royal Exchange was the most traded stock by volume at 502.26 million units, while Oando was the most traded stock by value at N19.87 billion.