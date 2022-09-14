Equities market dips by 0.10% as investors lose N28bn

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
The Nigerian equities market returns to the south region to end the third trading session of the week on a negative note amidst improved turnover.

The All-Share-Index(ASI) settled at 49,576.05 basis points (bps) as against its previous close of 49,627.72bps, thus dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index to -0.52 per cent and 16.06 per cent from their previous close of -0.42 per cent and 16.18 per cent respectively.

Market Capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.740 trillion, representing a 0.10 per cent drop from the N26.768 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session as investors’ net worth waned by N28 billion in the session.
Bears’ and bears’ camps wrangled over the market breadth with 14 counters apices in both the losers’ and gainers’ charts.

Regal Insurance gained 8.00 per cent to become the best-performing stock in the session, while from the rear of the chart FTN Cocoa, Chams, Wapic Insurance, Cutix and AIICO Insurance populated the top five losers’ chart.

All sectoral indices closed in opposite directions as the ASI, save NGX OIL&GAS, and NGX LOTUSISLM, NGX GROWTH, and NGX ASEM sectors that did not gain weight to close flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades improved in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 197.458 million units, representing a 23.22 per cent uptick from a volume of 160.244 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks inched up by 97.76 per cent in the session to stand at N2.943 billion as against a value of N1.488 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

