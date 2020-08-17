Equities: Market capitalisation sheds N35.04bn

The Nigerian Stock market opens the week on a bearish note, as the All-Share Index plunged by 0.27 per cent to close at 25,132.67 basis points, as against -0.15 per cent depreciation recorded on Friday.

Having lost shed N35.04 billion, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) equities market capitalisation stands at N13.110 trillion by the close of trading on Monday.

This is as investors sold off on their positions in MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement and Flour Mills of Nigeria stocks. Consequently, the Month-to-Date gain moderated to +1.8 per cent while Year-to-Date loss increased to -6.4 per cent.

Market breadth, however, closed positive as Unilever led 17 gainers, as against 15 Losers topped by Livestock, an improvement when compared with the previous outlook.

Analysing by sectors, the Insurance, Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods indices recorded gains by 2.9, 0.5 and 0.2 respective percentiles, while the Industrial Goods and Banking indices declined by 0.4 and 0.2 per cent.

Trading volume turnover closed negative as volume moved down by -66.59 per cent, compared to 86.96 per cent uptick recorded in the previous session. The total volume of trade decreased by 66.6 per cent to 161.23 million units, valued at N1.85 billion and exchanged in 3,597 deals.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most traded stock by volume and value at 19.03 million units and N472.19 million, respectively; followed by Zenith Bank and Sterling Bank.

