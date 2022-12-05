Equities market begins week on positive note as investors earn N53.9bn

Latest News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba-Lagos
Equities market, Equities market opens December, Equities market rebounds, NGX ASI dips by 0.24% as investors lose N61bn, Equities market opens, Airtel Africa, BUA Foods pushes stock market to 5th consecutive gain, Equities investors lose N21.3bn as bear resurfaces at NGX, Investors gain N131.9bn, Equities market maintains bearish stance as investors lose N17.7bn, Equities investors lose N71.9bn, Equities investors earn N252.1bn as bulls persist at NGX, Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities, Gains in Dangote Cement's stock halt losses at NGX, Local stock market halts bullish trend as investors lose N127.1bn, Local stock market maintains bullish run as investors earn N60.97bn, NGX: BUA Cement stocks keep market on positive territory as investors earn N178.4bn, Selloffs of Banking stocks, Investors earn N12.5bn , Equities market reverses, BUA Cement losses further, dips local stock market by 0.5%, Shareholders query NGX over impending resolutions, NGX: High Cap losses pull equities market lower by 0.1%, Nigerias inflation rate in August , Local stock market halts negative trend as investors earn N25bn, Large Cap stocks losses, Local stock market opens week bearish as investors lose N30bn, Equities investors earn N65bnEquities investors lose N78bn as bears persist at NGX, investors lose N10bn, Equiti, es investors lose N18bnNigerias inflation rate soars , Local stock market slips further by 2.26% as ASI settles below 50,000bps, Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%, Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

Nigerian equities opened the week on a positive note, extending gains from the previous session as the All-Share Index closed 0.21 per cent stronger to close at 48,253.59 basis points.

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, the market’s performance was primarily driven by gains in industrial heavyweight BUA Cement and Nigerian Breweries, having appreciated in share values by 3.90 per cent and 2.22 per cent.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to 1.3 per cent and 13.0 per cent, respectively.
Equities investors, therefore, gained N53.89 billion as the market capitalisation appreciated to N26.28 trillion by the end of trading activities on Monday.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 17 tickers gained relative to 16 losers. On the performance board, Guinness and Eternal Oil topped the gainers’ list after their respective share prices went up by 10.0 per cent and 8.8 per cent, while Geregu and SCOA recorded the most significant losses of the day after depreciating in share value by 9.9 per cent and 9.4 per cent, respectively.

On sectoral performance, the Industrial Goods, Insurance, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices appreciated by 1.7 per cent, 1.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively; while the Banking index was the sole loser of the day, having depreciated by 1.3 per cent.

Notably, Presco and BUA Cement, having appreciated by 6.64 per cent and 3.90 per cent contributed to increasing in the NGX Consumer Goods Index and the NGX Industrial Index, respectively.

Similarly, gains in the NGX Oil/Gas Index and the NGX Insurance Index were both advanced and were supported by gains in the share prices of Eterna Oil, Royal Exchange, Mansard Insurance and Oando.

On the flip side, the dip in the NGX Banking sub-sector was attributable to losses in Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, Access Corporation and United Bank for Africa, which declined by 2.23 per cent, 1.72 per cent, and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, activity in the market was upbeat as total deals and volume increased by 13.18 per cent and 303.56 per cent, respectively, to 3,486 trades and N4.19 billion.

In terms of volume. UPDCreit was the most active stock, with 460.71 million shares worth N1.61 billion changing hands in 31 deals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Equities market begins week on positive note as investors earn N53.9bn

You might also like
Latest News

2023: ACF cautions Kano politicians against unguarded utterances

Latest News

Nigeria media charged to be peace advocates, avoid sensational reportage of conflict

Latest News

Ebonyi shopping mall opens for business, employs over 300 persons

Latest News

2023: Kano APC to mobilise youth against inconclusive election

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More