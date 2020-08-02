Equities market appreciates marginally by 0.9% in July

Despite the negative macroeconomics indices amidst coronavirus pandemic and unsteady oil prices, trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the month of July with marginally increase as investors gain N110 billion representing 0.86 per cent appreciation of the market capitalisation.
In the month of July, the benchmark All Shares Index (ASI) gained 214.57 basis points, closing at 24,693.73 basis points last week Wednesday, as against opening the month with 24,479.16 basis points, representing a 0.88% rise.
The market capitalisation for the month under review added N110 billion, having closed July at N12.88 trillion as against an opening value of N12.77 trillion, representing a 0.86 per cent appreciation in value.
ALSO READ: Schools reopening: We’re not afraid to resume ― NUT, others
Activities on the local bourse were however tepid, as the volume of stocks traded within the month declined by 12.29 per cent to 4.21 billion shares from 4.8 billion units traded in the previous month, just as market breadth for the month was negative with the decliners outweighing the advancers.
On the sectoral performance chart, the NSE Industrial Goods and Premium indices drove the market the most in the month under review. While the industrial Goods index gained 3.88 per cent, the NSE Premium index followed with 3.79 per cent.
Other sectoral indexes closed lower during the month, led by the NSE Oil/Gas which lost 13.3 per cent, followed by the NSE Consumer Goods that shed 8.88 per cent; the NSE Insurance lost 5.69 per cent; NSE Pension declined by 2.41 per cent, while NSE Banking dipped by 1.19 per cent.
On the performance chart for July, Arbico led the losers’ chart as it lost 26.46 per cent of its share value. Julius Berger stocks also depreciated by 24.4 per cent as a result of its weak performance; just as Learn Africa declined by 21.71 per cent; followed by Unilever Nigeria, having lost 19.93 per cent from its share value; and Seplat, 19.64 per cent on the back of negative and declining earnings performance.
Analysts, however, believed that market outlook for the new month remained mixed as more quarterly and full-year earnings are expected. But with the mixed sentiment and momentum, the market is expected to extend it volatility, even as economic recovery may strengthen market fundamentals if the 2020 capital budget is implemented judiciously, Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer at Investdata Consulting Ltd said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buhari Disowns Mamman Daura On Zoning Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari has distanced himself from the remarks attributed to his nephew, Mamman Daura, in which he opposed the application of rotational presidency in the… Read Full Story
$500m China Loan: Controversial Clause Signed During Jonathan’s Administration ― Amaechi
The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that Nigeria has already paid back $96 million out of the $500 million loans the country borrowed from China for the construction… Read Full Story
Can Buhari Separate Two Chickens In A Fight?
HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in… Read Full Story
How I Lost Four Children, Wife To Flood Disaster —Businessman
Mr Ebubedike Igboamara, a businessman lost four of his six children and one of his two wives in the flood that ravaged Ungwan Gwari community in Niger State penultimate Saturday. He and his other wife, Dr Peace Igboamara share their grief in this interview by… Read Full Story
Why Sanwo-Olu Ordered Reopening Of Worship Centres August 7
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday ordered reopening of worship centres, including mosques and churches in the state with effect from August 7, saying positive cases of COVID-19 pandemic… Read Full Story
How To Use Facebook Messenger Rooms
Facebook Messenger Rooms, Facebook’s video and audio conferencing feature is already being touted by many to replace the current leader in video conferencing, zoom. Is Facebook Messenger Rooms really viable… Read Full Story
Facebook Messenger Rooms: A Viable Alternative To Zoom?
After the launch of Facebook’s new video conferencing feature, Messenger Rooms, there have been talks of Facebook replacing zoom for small group… Read Full Story
Next President Must Come From The South —Ndume
The senator representing Borno South and chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, speaks about the 2023 presidential ticket of the governing All Progressives Congress and members of his party who may wish to vie for the country’s topmost job, the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party in… Read Full Story
Daura, Please Don’t Teach Me Nonsense!
MAY Allah bless the deposed Emir of Gwandu, AlhajiMustapha Jokolo who was the ADC to General Muhammadu Buhari in his first coming as Nigeria’s military… Read Full Story
The Prophet, The Promise And A Country In Disarray
Napoleon Bonaparte, the French General, must have been deliberately cheeky when he counselled that the best way to keep one’s word is not to give it. Some organisations heed the advice and operate without a definite promise to their customers. But most forward-looking business outfits are quick to kick the… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE