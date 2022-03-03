Equities investors stake N6.9bn on bearish trade

Bears maintained grip at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday to take the benchmark index lower by 0.14 per cent.

At the end of trading activities, the All Share Index (ASI) lost a further 0.14 per cent to stand at 47,296.07 basis points, dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance to stand at -0.21 per cent and 10.72 per cent respectively.

Thus, the Market Capitalisation settled at N25.490 trillion, recording a decrease of 0.14 per cent from a previous close of 25.525 trillion as investors shed a further N35 billion from their net worth.

The bears continue to maintain a grip on the market breadth, as 34 counters in the losers’ chart were pitted against 12 counters in the gainers’ chart.

The top gainers’ chart was populated in the session by ABC Transport, Lasaco Insurance, Jaiz Bank, Linkage Assurance and Africa Prudential as the best-performing stocks.

From the rear of the chart, CAP and RTBriscoe each shed 10.00 per cent from their stock value to lead the laggards’ chart as they are flanked by NGX Group, RedStar Express and Royal Exchange to complete the top losers’ chart.

All Sectorial indices closed in the same direction with the ASI save for NGX Lotus Islam sector that was up by 0.10 per cent, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volumes of trade shed weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 243.437 million units, representing a 13.04 per cent decrease from a volume of 279.954 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks however spiked by 65.16 per cent in the session to stand at N6.875 billion as against a value of N4.163 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transcorp maintained dominance over the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for two consecutive sessions. With regards to the value of traded stocks, Seplat took the lead of the top performers.

