Nigerian equities market extends its bullish stance at the close of trading session on Tuesday as All Share Index (ASI) gained 1.09 per cent to settle at 24,202.87 basis points moderating year to date return at -9.83 per cent.

Equities investors traded 326 million shares worth N3.85 billion as market capitalisation was capped at N12.613 trillion having appreciated by 1.09 per cent.

The volume of trades increased by 1.51 per cent to 326 million shares from 331million shares traded in the previous session, while value close upbeat by 31.42 per cent from the previous session of N2.93 billion to N3.85 billion on Tuesday.

Market performance was also positive as the bull overweighed the bear with 29 counters against eighth decliners. Caverton, Okomu Oil, Unilever, C&I Leasing and Cutix led the gainers’ chart. At the rear of the chart, Lasaco Insurance, NAHCO, WAPIC, International Breweries and Wema Bank led the losers’ chart.

All Sectoral indices performance was positive as gains in the Banking (+2.1%), Industrial Goods (+0.8%), Insurance (+0.4%) and Oil and Gas (+0.2%) indices, masked the decline in the Consumer Goods (-1.7%) index.

In order of appearance, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings and Lasaco Insurance ended the trading day as top performers in terms of volume while Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Dangote Cement, Access Bank and Guinness Nigeria made up the top five performers in terms of the value of units traded.

