Equities investors lose N3bn as bears persist at NGX

Latest News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities market reverses gain, ASI dips by 0.1%, Local stock market rebounds by 1.4% as investors earn N364.4bn, Equities investors lose N868.03bn in 5days as lulls persist at NGX, Local stock market Equities market falls, Stock market shed N127bn , Local stock market records 3rd consecutive losses as ASI dips by 0.12%, Local stock market opens, Negative sentiments persist at NGX as investors lose N124bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX, NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish, NGX posts 3rd-day loss amid selloffs of Airtel Africa, BUA Foods shares, Inflation rate hits 11-month high, Equities investors lose N634.6bn as NGX ASI dips by 2.2% WoW, Bears persist at NGX as investors further lose N518bn, Bears persist at NGX as equities investors lose N19bn, Equities investors lose N101.36bn,

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, equities trading maintains a bearish stance, leaving investors’ wealth depreciating by 0.3 per cent.

Basically, the All Share Index (ASI) dipped by three basis points (bps) to peg at 50,582.30bps as against its previous close of 50,594.97bps, this dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the ASI at 0.42 per cent and 18.41 per cent from their previous close of 0.45 per cent and 18.44 per cent respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, lost three billion naira in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N27.277 trillion, representing a 0.03 per cent drop from the N27.284 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bulls’ camp maintained dominance over the market breadth with 24 stocks in the gainers’ chart pitted against 16 in the losers chart.

On the performance chart, PZ gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by Honeywell Flour Mills, Stanbic IBTC, Wapic Insurance and Regal Insurance as they populated the top five gainers’ chart. From the rear of the chart, Multiverse, Lasaco Insurance, FTN Cocoa, BUA Cement and Unity Bank populated the top five losers’ charts.

Key sectoral indices closed in a mixed direction with the ASI, with the NGX Banking sector gaining 2.07 per cent, the NGX Industry sector losing 1.57 per cent, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

However, market activity as measured by the volume of trades improved in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 130.445 million units, representing a 7.66 per cent uptick from a volume of 121.161 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks on the other hand dipped by 61.08 per cent in the session to stand at N1.623 billion as against a value of N4.169 billion recorded in the previous trading session.
AIICO Insurance dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Transcorp, Access Holdings Corporation, CHI Plc and Japaul Gold to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria took the lead among the top five performers. It is flanked by Seplat Energies, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Holding Corporation.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100% Natural Solution To Finally End Premature Ejaculation, IncreasesSmall Cucumber and Bedtime Lasting Power in 7days... CLICK HERE TO GET IT (Before It Disappears!!!)

You might also like
Latest News

World Bank releases guide for sovereign issuers to engage with investors

Latest News

Maritime operators want Buhari’s intervention on high charges in LADOL free zone

Latest News

Investors stake N669.2bn for N150bn FG sukuk

Latest News

Kwara Assembly loses a member

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More