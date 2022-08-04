Equities investors lose N3bn as bears persist at NGX

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday, equities trading maintains a bearish stance, leaving investors’ wealth depreciating by 0.3 per cent.

Basically, the All Share Index (ASI) dipped by three basis points (bps) to peg at 50,582.30bps as against its previous close of 50,594.97bps, this dragging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the ASI at 0.42 per cent and 18.41 per cent from their previous close of 0.45 per cent and 18.44 per cent respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, lost three billion naira in the session as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N27.277 trillion, representing a 0.03 per cent drop from the N27.284 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bulls’ camp maintained dominance over the market breadth with 24 stocks in the gainers’ chart pitted against 16 in the losers chart.

On the performance chart, PZ gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by Honeywell Flour Mills, Stanbic IBTC, Wapic Insurance and Regal Insurance as they populated the top five gainers’ chart. From the rear of the chart, Multiverse, Lasaco Insurance, FTN Cocoa, BUA Cement and Unity Bank populated the top five losers’ charts.

Key sectoral indices closed in a mixed direction with the ASI, with the NGX Banking sector gaining 2.07 per cent, the NGX Industry sector losing 1.57 per cent, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

However, market activity as measured by the volume of trades improved in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 130.445 million units, representing a 7.66 per cent uptick from a volume of 121.161 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks on the other hand dipped by 61.08 per cent in the session to stand at N1.623 billion as against a value of N4.169 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

AIICO Insurance dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Transcorp, Access Holdings Corporation, CHI Plc and Japaul Gold to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria took the lead among the top five performers. It is flanked by Seplat Energies, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Holding Corporation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE