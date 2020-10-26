Equities investors gain N42.3bn as index appreciates by 0.3 per cent

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) begins the week on a positive noted as the index gained 0.28 per cent on Monday.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed trading at 28,777.96 basis points, just as the market capitalisation added N42.29 billion to cross to N15 trillion mark, settling at N15.042 trillion. Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns increased to 7.3 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by the market breadth, was also positive, as 27 stocks gained, relative to 15 losers.

Custodian Insurance led the gainers’ list having appreciated by ten per cent to close at N5.50 kobo per share, followed by NPF Microfinance Bank, whose share gained 9.7 per cent to close at

On the flip side, Morison recorded the largest loss after its share value depreciated by ten per cent to close at 54 kobo per share. Chi PLC also lost 8.8 per from its share values.

The sectoral performance was however mixed three indices closed in green; the NSE Banking advanced the most by 1.01 per cent, followed by the NSE Industrial and NSE Oil/Gas by 0.38 per cent and 0.07 per cent respectively. On the flip side, the NSE Insurance and NSE Consumer Goods indices moderated by 0.34 per cent and 0.99 per cent respectively.

Activity on the bourse was impressive as the total volume of trades increased by 20.4 per cent to 340.80 million units, valued at N5.56 billion and exchanged in 4,235 deals.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the toast of the market as the most traded stock by volume and value at 56.79 million units and N1.74 billion, respectively.

