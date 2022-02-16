Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick

Equities investors at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, earned N23 billion as the market indicator showed a 0.09 per cent increase.

The equities market, thus extended a positive outing at the end of trading activities as the All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.09 per cent to rest at 47,109.25 basis points as against 47,064.82 basis points it stood previously.

This month-to-date and year-to-date of the ASI, therefore, settled at 1.04 per cent and 10.28 per cent respectively, just as the market capitalization settled at N22.385 trillion, from the N25.362 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

However, market breadth was bearish with 29 counters in the losers’ chart as against 19 counters in the gainers’ chart.

On the performance chart, Learn Africa maintained the best performing stock in the session, followed by SCOA, RTBriscoe, Veritas Kapital and Japaul Gold to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the opposite side of the chart, UPDC shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart as it is flanked by Regal Insurance, C&I Leasing, Prestige Insurance and Chams.

All sectoral indices closed in opposite direction with the ASI, save for NGX Lotus Islam which gained 0.02 per cent, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value gained weight in the session with daily traded volume standing at 318.270 million units, representing a 16.07 per cent uptick from a volume of 274.207 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of traded stocks spiked by 116.55 per cent in the session to stand at N8.266 billion as against a value of N3.817 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Access Bank maintained dominance in the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa and Nigerian Breweries to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria took the lead of the top five performers as well. It is flanked by NB, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

