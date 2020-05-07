Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued bullish trend as the market indicators posted positive returns at the end of trading on Thursday.

Equities investors on the local bourse gained N109.9 million as the market capitalisation appreciated by 0.87 per cent to close at N12.69 trillion, just as the All-Share Index (ASI) gained 210.88 basis points, representing an increase of 0.87 per cent to close at 24,354.25 basis points.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was positive, as 21 stocks gained, relative to 20 losers. Royal Exchange led the gainers with ten per cent appreciation on its share value to close at 22 Kobo, respectively, while Linkage Assurance led the decliner’s chart with 8.33 per cent.

However, gains of Nestle Nigeria, Dangote Cement and Nigeria Breweries largely pushed the trade to a positive close on Thursday as they gain N25, N6.20 Kobo and N1.90 Kobo respectively to each of their shares.

The total volume of trades on the local bourse for the day increased marginally by 1.16 per cent to 431.58 million units, while value appreciated by 28.24 per cent to N5.26 billion and exchanged in 5,860 deals.

Transactions in the shares of FBN Holdings topped the activity chart with 115.57 million shares, followed by 75.9 million shares Zenith Bank shares, while Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 54.88 shares, Ecobank Transnational Incorporation sold 39.61 shares.

Guaranty Trust Bank, however, led the value chart as it contributed N1.22 billion, followed by Zenith Bank, N1.14 billion.

