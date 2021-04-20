Equities investors earn N88bn as market sustains bulls

The Nigerian equities market extends its positive sentiments into the third trading session on Tuesday, leaving investors with N88 billion gain.

Basically, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) inched up its All Share Index (AslSI) by 0.43 per cent in the session to peg the bourse at 39,015.58 basis points.

This brought the Year-to-Date (TtD) performance to stand at -3.12 per cent as the market capitalisation stood at N20.419 trillion.

The bulls maintained their grasp on the market breadth for the third straight trading session as 24 counters in the gainers’ chart were matched with 12 counters in the losers’ chart.

On the performance chart, Honeywell Flour and PZ gained ten per cent respectively to lead the gainer’s chart.

From the rear of the chart, Royal Exchange, Portland Paints, FTN Cocoa, Chams and Livestock topped the l losers column.

Most sectoral indices closed in tandem with the ASI, save for the Oil&Gas sector that lost 0.03 per cent as NSE ASEM closed flat.

However, market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades declined in the session as daily traded volume stood at 339 million units, a 33.35 per cent decrease from a volume of 509 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of traded stocks followed suit by -91.58 per cent to stand at N2.703 billion as against a value of N32.101 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

The shares of Fidelity Bank was the most traded in the Tuesday session. It is flanked by Zenith Bank, UACN, Guaranty Trust Bank and FBN Holdings to complete the list of the five most traded stocks in terms of volume of trades.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, UACN and FBN Holdings made up the top five performers in the order of appearance.

