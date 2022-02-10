Equities investors earn N54bn as NGX recover previous loss

On Thursday, the Nigerian equities market enjoys positive sentiments as the benchmark index regains the previous day’s loss to close with 0.21 per cent appreciation.

Consequently, investors earned N54 billion as the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) settled at

N255.411 trillion, a 0.21 per cent incline from the N25.357 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

The All Share Index (ASI) of the local bourse, therefore, gained 0.21 per cent to peg the ASI at 47,057.24 basis points, pegging the month-to-date and year-to-date outings to stand at 1.14 per cent and 10.40 per cent respectively.

Also, market breadth closed in favour of the bulls with 27 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 14 counters in the losers’ chart, with RTBriscoe leading the gainers, while Juli Pharmacy led the decliners.

Most sectorial indices closed in the same direction with the ASI save for NGX Lotus Islam that marginally shed weight, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades inched up in the session with daily traded volume standing at 297.245 million units, a 24.78 per cent increase from a volume of 238.216 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of traded stocks, however, waned by 7.69 per cent in the session to stand at N4.694 billion as against a value of N5.085 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Access Bank maintained dominance in terms of volume of stocks traded on Thursday, followed by Sovereign Insurance, NGX Growth, Fidelity Bank and Transnational Corporation.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, Presco took the lead of the top five performers as well, flanked by MTN Nigeria, NGX Group, Access Bank, and lastly Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

