Equities investors earn N42bn as ASI adds 0.16%

Positive sentiments persists at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Thursday, as the benchmark index appreciated by 0.16 per cent to leave investors with N42 billion added to their investments.

Basically, the All-Share Index (ASI) inched up further by 0.16 per cent to settle at 47,363.98 basis points, bringing both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance to stand at -0.06 per cent and 10.88 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned N42 billion in the session as the market capitalisation closed at N25.527 trillion, a 0.16 per cent increase from the N25.485 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Also, market breadth closed in favour of the bulls, as 21 counters in the gainers’ chart were pitted against 20 counters in the losers’ chart.

On the performance board, RTBriscoe, UACN, Oando, Presco and Neimeth Pharmaceutical led the top gainers as the best five performing stocks, while from the rear of the chart, Royal Exchange, ABC Transport, May&Baker, Transnational Corporation and Courtville made the top five losers.

Most sectorial indices closed on the green line, aside from NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Consumer Goods sectors that lost 0.02 per cent and 0.56 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM closed flat.

However, market activity as measured by both volume and value was unimpressive as they shed weight with daily traded volume standing at 261.558 million units, representing a 22.23 per cent drop from a volume of 336.305 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of traded stocks dipped by 23.59 per cent in the session to stand at N4.478 billion as against a value of N5.860 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Cutix was the toast of investors as it made the most traded stock on Thursday, followed in the trading session by Access Bank, FCMB Group, Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank to complete the list of the five most traded stocks in terms of volume of trades.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria took the lead of the top five performers as well, followed by PRESCO, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Seplat.

