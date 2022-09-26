Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited began the week in a green zone as the benchmark index rebounded, up 0.39 per cent to settle at 49,218.35 basis points.

On Monday, renewed investor interest in BUA Cemenr, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company were the primary drivers of the overall market’s strong performance as their respective shares appreciated by 5.43 per cent, 0.25 per cent and 1.89 per cent, respectively.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -1.2 per cent and +15.2 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N103.42 billion as the market capitalization settled at N26.55 trillion by the end of the day’s trading activity.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, as 11 tickers lost relative to 17 gainers. Academy Press and NEM Insurance topped the losers’ list having depreciated n share values by 10.0 per cent and 8.9 per cent, respectively, while Multiverse and FCMB Group recorded the highest gains of the day after their respective share price went up by 9.9 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Insurance, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices declined by 2.6 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, while the Industrial Goods index and Banking indices advanced by 1.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions declining by 73.22 per cent. A total of 119.28 million shares valued at N854.76 million were exchanged in 3,580 deals.

On the performance board, Courville led the volume chart with 24.36 million units traded, while Zenith Bank led the value chart in deals worth N177.13 million.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success…

Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)…





Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%