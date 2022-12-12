Equities investors at NGX gain N9.3bn on sustained positive sentiments

Equities tradings at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) resumed the week on a bullish note as it rose marginally by 0.04 per cent to 48,899.08 basis points amid sustained bullish activity.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns of the All Share Index (ASI) increased to +2.6 per cent and +14.5 per cent, respectively.

Specifically, on Monday, tickers such as Jaiz Bank, SCOA, FBN Holdings, and Zenith Bank advanced by 9.20 per cent, 8.86 per cent, 1.85 per cent, and 1.58 per cent, respectively, amid positive sentiment.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N9.34 billion the market capitalisation of the local bourse closed higher at N26.63 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 10 tickers lost relative to eight gainers.

On the performance board, Royal Exchange and Neimeth Pharmaceutica recorded the most significant losses of the day after their respective share prices dipped by 9.9 per cent and 8.6 per cent, while Learn Africa and Jaiz Bank topped the gainers’ list as their share prices appreciated by 9.7 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively.

Performance across sub-sector gauges was a mixed bag as the NGX Banking Index and the NGX Industrial Index rose by 0.47 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively, while the NGX Insurance Index fell by 0.61 per cent. The NGX Consumer Goods index and the NGX Oil/Gas index remained unchanged from the previous day.

Meanwhile, trading activity rebounded as total deals, volume, and value increased by 36.64 per cent, 134.65 per cent and 120.07 per cent, respectively, to 3,334 trades, 236.59 million units, and N2.52 billion. In terms of volume.

Access Corporation was the most active stock, with 120.98 million shares worth N1.03 billion changing hands in 172 deals.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE