Equities investor exchanges N181.3bn shares on bullish trade

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors lose

All Share Index of the domestic equities market further advanced by 0.18 per cent to 25,460 basis points amid sustained bargain hunting activity on Wednesday.

Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained N3.89 billion as the market capitalisation closed uptick at N13.282 trillion as against previous day close of N13.258 trillion. Thus the year to date loss of the NSE ASI lowered to 5.1 per cent.

Performance, as measured by market breadth, was positive as the Exchange posted 18 gainers as against 11 losers at the close of the trading session.

Specifically, investors interest in Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Zenith Bank and BUA Cement lifted their respective share prices by 2.56 per cent, 2.74 per cent, 0.59 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

However, on the sector’s board, the performance was mixed as only the NSE Banking and NSE Consumer Goods indices rose by 0.36 per cent and 0.55 per cent. On the other side, the NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas indices moderated by 1.08 per cent and 0.19 per cent respectively while the NSE Industrial closed flat.

Meanwhile, market activity was weak as the total volume of trades declined by 83.1 per cent to 181.32 million units, valued at N1.12 billion and exchanged in 3,408 deals. Transnational Corporations enjoyed bargaining power as the most traded stock by volume at 26.79 million units while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N220.67 million.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’
The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…

Equities investor

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…

Equities investor

FROM QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER, I NOW DRILL MADAM WELLA IN ZA OTHER ROOM TILL SHE CRIES TEARS OF JOY.

KILL IT ONCE! AND GET RID OF ULCER COMPLETELY WITH THIS NATURAL LASTING SOLUTION! PIKIN WAY SAY HIM MAMA NO GO REST, HIM NO GO REST TOO! CLICK HERE NOW TO PLACE ODER WITH FREE DELIVERY

You might also like
Business News

GTBank posts N109.7bn PBT for H1’2020, proposes 50kobo/share interim dividend

Top News

BEA: Scholarship list circulating is fake ― FG

Business News

Indigenous e-hailing cab service, MyKab berths in Lagos

Business News

Ibadan NSE inducts new corporate members

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More