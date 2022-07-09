Equip local communities with weapons to curb insecurity, Group appeals to FG

Fusion774, a political pressure group has called on the Federal Government to empower the indigenous security apparatus in the local communities within and outside the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to put an end to the rising insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Comrade Sadiq Jitka, the National Coordinator of the group, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday when he said that they decided to express their concern because of the rising state of insecurity in the country, which has become a major concern to every Nigerian at this period of electing new leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

Jitka explained that if local security and vigilante groups are equipped with sophisticated weapons to defend their communities when the issue of insecurity arises, they will be able to counter it without waiting for the conventional security agencies to come to their rescue.

He stated that the reason for advising the government to support the local communities with weapons for protection is that they are the locals and they know the topography of their environment more than conventional security, and they will be able to avert any threat to the lives and property of their people.

According to him, if the Federal Government listen to the advice of empowering the local security outfits in the communities, It would go a long way in curbing the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

“We condemn all acts of criminality in the country. We stand to condemn the recent Kuje jailbreak by the ISWAP terrorist group leading to the release of suspected dangerous elements into our society thus further heightening the insecurity precipitation.

“We urge the government to live up to its responsibility and double its effort to stem the tide in this political transition period, political parties that want our votes should convince us with their roadmap, manifestoes, and issue-based discussions, not trivialities,” he said.

The group further said the upcoming 2023 general election is going to be an opportunity for Nigerians to elect leaders that can deliver in terms of addressing the economic and security situation of the country.

“Our participation to make things right is going to be the decision we are going to make while selecting the right leadership. We the Nigerian citizens deserve quality governance and we are responsible for it. The lack of consistency in governance has been a major setback for us as a country.

“We must ensure consistency in governance while encouraging sustainable policy initiatives and ensuring people-friendly programs. It is time to take advantage of our vast population, we must invest in our people.

“Nigeria has a poor human development index; human resource development plays a vital role in the prosperity of every nation, we stand to achieve a quantum leap, if we invest in our human resources, thereby, addressing the lack of employment facing the youth today,” he said.

Fusion774 also lamented that unemployment is one of the most pressing problems in Nigeria, urging Nigerians to vote for those that would ensure that the youths and graduates have jobs after schooling.

“This is an issue of national emergency. When we are voting for leaders in the next election let’s look at those with the trait of building people, those that have the track record in investing in people, this is the future we are looking at, we have to get it right this time, we must come out and vote in numbers.





“We have to get our PVC today, now. Our PVC is our tool for working out good governance. We find it a duty to condemn the spate of insecurity in the country, the recent killing of military officers in Niger State is of great concern to us, just as the once happening in States like Zamfara, Katsina, Plateau, South East, and elsewhere in Nigeria.

“I will use this opportunity to urge the PDP as a party to base their campaign on issues that affect the life of Nigerians, not attack persons, like the recent take on the Nigeria Ambassador to the Benin Republic Amb. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Lt. Gen. Rtd.), dwelling on issues that have been duly addressed by ICPC.

“Fusion774 is using this opportunity to state our unalloyed position on supporting credible candidates with a track record of good team selection, completed projects, people-oriented programs, human capital building, and enduring legacy,” he said.

