Equal pay to be given to Spain’s men and women’s teams

Spain’s women will have the same pay for representing their country as men, the Spanish football federation announced on Tuesday.

The agreement will be for the next five years and while salaries are not paid for playing for Spain, the deal ensures male and female players enjoy the same terms regarding bonuses and image rights.

Working conditions will also be made equal, including provisions for travel, food and accommodation.

“From now on, the players of the national team will have an advance on bonuses, exactly the same as for the men’s team. We have closed an agreement for the next five years,” said the federation’s president Luis Rubiales.

“All the players will also have a percentage of the sponsorships from now on. I think it is difficult to find (anywhere else) such a complete agreement.”

Spain joins countries like Brazil, England, the United States, Norway and Denmark in reaching an agreement over equal pay for international players.

Amanda Gutierrez, president of the Futpro union, who represented Spain’s female players in the negotiations, said: “Today is a historic day. It makes equal the conditions enjoyed by the men and women’s teams.”

