The Premier League serves up several intriguing fixtures this weekend, with Arsenal hosting Manchester City in a crucial title-race clash, while Liverpool travel to Everton for the Merseyside derby.

Manchester United will also look to get their campaign back on track when they welcome Brentford, while Chelsea face a difficult trip to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal could take another major step towards the Premier League title with a victory over Manchester City, while Liverpool will hope to maintain their strong form against Everton.

Here are Sporting Tribune’s EPL Matchweek 13 predictions for the 10 matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Chelsea travel to Nottingham Forest on Friday looking to recover from a disappointing run of results under Xabi Alonso.

The Blues have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, leaving Alonso with plenty to address as he attempts to steady the team.

Forest, meanwhile, will take confidence from their 3-1 victory over Manchester City in their previous home league match, and their ability to absorb pressure and attack on the counter could cause problems for Chelsea.

Liam Delap, who scored twice against City, could also be a threat against his former club, while Forest’s strength from set-pieces gives them another possible route to goal.

Chelsea have the quality to compete, but their recent defensive struggles make this a difficult fixture.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea

Leeds United vs Coventry City

Leeds United will aim to extend their winning run when they host Coventry City on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side have beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in their last two league matches and will be confident of making it three consecutive victories for the first time since 2021.

Coventry have struggled away from home, winning only once on the road this season and scoring three goals in five matches.

Leeds have also been defensively solid, conceding just nine league goals so far. That record could prove important against a Coventry side that has found goals difficult to come by away from home.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Coventry City

Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United welcome Brentford as Mauricio Pochettino seeks a positive result in his first home match as manager.

United will be eager to put their disappointing previous league performance behind them, although the overturned red card shown to Leny Yoro offers some context to their difficult afternoon.

Brentford are not expected to make things easy. Keith Andrews’ side are difficult to break down and have won two of their last three meetings with United.

However, Brentford have struggled on their travels, going 10 away Premier League matches without a victory.

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