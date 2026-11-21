The Premier League returns this weekend with several intriguing fixtures, including Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool, Arsenal’s visit to Newcastle United and Manchester City’s attempt to end their losing run against Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino begins his reign as Manchester United manager at Anfield on Sunday, while Arsenal will look to strengthen their position in the title race when they face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have an opportunity to return to winning ways against Fulham after three consecutive league defeats.

Here are Sporting Tribune’s EPL Matchweek 11 predictions for the 10 matches.

Manchester City vs Fulham

Manchester City head into Saturday’s encounter under pressure after losing their last three Premier League matches, a run that has left them six points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, Fulham’s visit to the Etihad Stadium offers Enzo Maresca’s side a good opportunity to get their campaign back on track.

City have dominated this fixture, winning their last 17 Premier League meetings with Fulham.

The visitors also favour possession-based football rather than quick counter-attacks, which could suit City’s approach.

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Fulham may pose a challenge, but City have enough quality to end their losing streak.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Aston Villa vs Sunderland

Sunderland will look to build on their 1-0 victory over Chelsea before the international break when they travel to Aston Villa.

Regis Le Bris’ side showed greater defensive discipline and threat on the counter against Chelsea, qualities that could trouble Villa.

Unai Emery’s team have struggled when opponents defend deep and deny them space, while Sunderland have already shown they can exploit gaps behind a high defensive line.

Villa will have the advantage of playing at home, but Sunderland’s recent improvement could make this a difficult afternoon for the hosts.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Sunderland

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium, hoping to extend their winning run to five Premier League matches.

Forest, on the other hand, will be encouraged by their 3-1 victory over Manchester City before the international break, which ended a five-game winless run and gave Liam Delap a much-needed confidence boost.

Delap’s performance could prove important again, but Bournemouth have been among the league’s most consistent sides in 2026 and will be difficult to stop on home soil.

Forest could find the net, but Bournemouth’s attacking form gives them the edge.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Nottingham Forest