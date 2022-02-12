Epileptic VBAS mar FCT elections as voters turn out en masse

Even though they came out early at the polling stations, voters were made to remain on queue for hours in many areas because of the slow accreditation process.

Many people in the areas monitored by Sunday Tribune were unable to perform their franchise as they left the polling stations frustrated by the malfunctioning BVAS devices.

In Jikwoyi 015 polling centre located in the Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) for instance, security and election officials had a hard time trying to keep emotional prospective voters in check as their anger threatened to boil over because of the delay in casting their votes.

Voting at the centre was later extended beyond the closing time to enable every voter present to cast their ballots.

It was the same in Orozo where voters were seen at the LEA Primary School threatening electoral officials for allegedly attempting to disenfranchise them with malfunctioning devices.

The situation in Karshi also in AMAC was slightly different as the BVAS at the centres visited appeared to function normally.

However, voting materials arrived late in many of the centres raising anxiety over the credibility of the process.

At Nyanya Federal Housing, the exercise was smooth with voting completed and results declared within time.

It was observed that while some of the polling units had large voting populations, some of them in the same centres had as few as one or two registered voters for the units.

Officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials arrived at the Polling Station of the LEA Primary School Lugbe Zone 9, which has polling units 066 and 067 separately, in the afternoon.

Both teams said they had challenges tracing their polling station and knowing location for their respective units.

INEC officials for polling unit 066 arrived the Polling Station at 12:13 but could not settle down for electoral activities until 12:47pm.

The delay in settling down was due to the earlier demand of the people, that a one registered, would vote at the Calvary group of schools, Lugbe Zone 9.

However, upon walking to the school, the INEC officials met an ongoing wedding and decided to return to the LEA Primary School Lugbe Zone 9.

The Polling officer for unit 066, Michael Ibrahim Adave, who told Nigerian Tribune that, the election would close at 2:30pm said the advantage they had was that they had only one accredited voter, which would be easy to handle within the time frame.

The Polling unit has one electorate, Makinde Amos Taiwo, accredited to vote at the new polling unit created by the Commission in zone 9.

The lone voter cast his vote at 1:47 pm, after a search by members of the community lasting about an hour.

Election material for polling unit 067, Zone 9, Lugbe community arrived at about 1:00 pm, with three accredited persons on the register.

The pasted register showed Dakeja, Rasheedat Ajoke, Mbah, Onyinyechi Jessica, Nwagbo, Emmanuel Ugochukwu as the only registered voters at the unit.

In all, about 473 candidates are now waiting to know their fates at the conclusion of the polls.

Out of this, 363 contested for 62 councilorship positions while the rest battled it out for the six area council chairmanship posts.

The candidates came from across about 13 political parties approved to participate in the exercise.

The elections were conducted in all six area councils of the FCT including Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The exercise is unique because it is the only council election in the country conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

