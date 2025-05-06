Epidemic looms as water scarcity hit Lokoja

Despite the fact that Nigeria’s two major rivers, the Niger and the Benue, flow through Lokoja, the community is facing severe water scarcity, which could lead to waterborne diseases.

The situation in Lokoja is so dire that women and children set out in search of water as early as 5 a.m. every day.

The worst-hit communities in the state capital metropolis include Kabawa, GRA, Aliheri, Kpata, Felele, Gadumo, and Ganaja village, where children wake up early to fetch water for domestic use.

It is recalled that the last time water was pumped from the Greater Lokoja Water Works was in February this year, and even then, it was only for a few hours before it was cut off again.

The Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr Yahaya Faruk, during a visit to the Nigerian Union of Journalists in February, disclosed that work had reached an advanced stage and that water would start flowing soon. However, the reverse has been the case.

The worsening situation has forced residents to fetch muddy water from the River Niger, which could result in an epidemic if the state government fails to act swiftly.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent expressed concern that the state government has not taken action to address the crisis.

According to them, the situation has persisted for over three months.

“I wake my children up as early as 5 o’clock to fetch water for domestic use, and this has become our daily routine for the last three months,” said one resident.

A restaurant operator, Madam Shade, lamented, “I spend an average of ₦3,000 every day buying water from Mairuwa, whose source I do not know. We all know how risky this is!”

Similarly, a market woman, Hajia Rabi Alhassan, warned, “If the situation does not improve within the shortest possible time, we might face an epidemic of waterborne diseases. No one knows the source of the water being sold to residents by Mairuwa operators in the city.”

All efforts to reach the commissioner for comments on the situation proved abortive, as he was unavailable.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE