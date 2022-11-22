Grandeur Parks and Gardens, Epe: The residence of the nobles

Being at the frontline of interrupting the norms in the real estate industry, Buxstone Properties Limited is shaping new lifestyles with a focus on the introduction of ultra-modern technology into residential and commercial real estate using sustainable methods.

Buxstone’s leadership team is composed of the industry’s highly experienced leaders with a passion for unswerving excellence. As we continue to grow our vision of becoming the leading real estate company in the Sub-Saharan African terrain, the assurance of integrity, professionalism, and reliability remains equal to the best obtainable anywhere globally.

Buxstone is committed to the promise to deliver value for all stakeholders and a 0mely delivery of a seamless and straightforward experience for each Buxstone customer while helping customers build wealth through real estate investment, one square meter at a time.

We believe this is essential to positioning the Buxstone brand as a trusted entity in its market segment.

The real estate expert and Chief Executive Officer of Buxstone Properties Limited, a fast-growing real estate company in Lagos Nigeria, while discussing with a journalist in the company’s head office in Ojo, Lagos revealed that the company had recently launched another state-of-the-art real estate project, Grandeur Parks and Gardens.

As the name implies, grandeur speaks of elegance, sophistication, style, splendor, and magnificence. Grandeur Parks and Gardens is envisioned as residences for the noble. Located in Ketu-Epe on a 10-acre mixed-used facility that includes commercial, residential, and play areas for kids, adolescents, and adults.

The development will include the following: housing units, office spaces, a business complex, an amusement and recreational center.” He mentioned that the recent approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the construction of the Lekki International Airport along the Lekki-Epe area would birth new opportunities in the area.

Olumide advised that those seeking to invest in real estate must begin to consider the Lekki-Epe area and Grandeur Parks and Gardens presents all with the opportunity to own a piece of Epe as assets within the area would experience rapid increases in valuation in little or no time. Apart from the huge developmental projects, Epe boasts one of the best road networks in Lagos.

“Imagine living in an atmosphere that caters to you and your family, giving you an ambiance of relaxation and wellness, and allows you to recalibrate for the journey ahead. Grandeur Parks and Gardens affords you that at an affordable price,” he said.