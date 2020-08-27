The Nigerian Bar Association, Epe branch, on Wednesday, held a first of its kind award for judges that had given meritorious service while sitting in the division, to encourage others to follow the path of Justice delivery without fear or favour.

The bar, headed by Demola Koko, honoured judges that were recently transferred to other divisions from the zone for giving their best while serving in the Epe judicial division.

Judges present at the occasion held was held at the Ligali Ayorinde high court in Epe, includes Justice Ganiyu Safari, Justice Abisoye Bashua, Justice Olaitan Sharfat and Justice Kolawole Daudu.

Magistrate Adedaramola Paul was also honoured for being a fair and objective judicial officer while the first Chief Administration Judge in Epe, Justice Muftau Olokoba was also given an award for his performance and the way he related with lawyers in Epe.

Koko, in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude to the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba for working with Epe and ”bringing brilliant judges to Epe,” adding that he looks forward to a more cooperative relationship between the Bar and the bench.

Justice Ganiyu Safari during his valedictory statement at the event said it was a hard experience working in Epe because of the circumstances surrounding his role, lamenting the lack of accommodation which made him drive for hours to Epe.

He, however, commended the Chief Justice for providing accommodation in a Government Residential Area which is a 10-minute drive from the court, effectively avoiding lateness issues for his successor.

Justice Abisoye Bashua advised lawyers to have mentors, adding that he was grounded as a judge because his father was a Senior Advocate, his uncle a sitting judge and they have a solid chambers – Bashua Chambers – where they were trained. These men, according to him, spurred him on to reach for greater heights in the profession

The Vice-Chairman of the branch, Funmi Adeogun, described Bashua as a no-nonsense judge who accepts nothing less than proper preparation from a lawyer who intended to argue a case before him.

