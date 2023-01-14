Epe Girls’ Senior High School, Epe-Lagos wins awards

Recently, Epe Girls’ Senior High School, Epe Lagos State, won series of awards at the 18th Annual Honour & Awards Day and the 2022 Essay Competition on ‘The Role of FinTech in Shaping Entrepreneurship for National Development,’ held at headquarters of the Education District III, Falomo, Lagos and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference Hall respectively.

Speaking at the annual honours and awards day programme, the Tutor General, who doubles as the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos Ministry of Education, Dr. Mrs. Idowu Olufunke Oyetola explained that exemplary and dedicated teachers deserve to be awarded in order to help them to discharge their duties better.

She also gave kudos to all the awardees which cut across staff from the Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, administrators of schools, staff of the Education District and Non-academic staff respectively.

Oyetola, equally charged the teachers to learn more, do more, as reward of hard work is excellence and more work, making reference to Epe Girls’ Senior High School, which topped the list as the 1st Best School (Senior Category, Education District III of the Lagos State Ministry of Education).

Adding to the laurels of the institution, the school principal of the awarded school, Mrs. Olutosin Olunike Babatunde also emerged as the 2nd Best Principal (Senior Category), while the Mathematics teacher of the same school, Mr. Kassim Y.A, also won the 1st Best Teacher Award (Senior Category). Mr Kassim expressed his gratitude to Almighty for His grace and for emerging the best in the District for the second time back to back. He pledged to always give his best to the students and all other education stakeholders across the zones and the state at large.

The principal, Mrs Olutosin Babatunde who expressed her joy, said, “I feel highly honoured to have seen the light of today and witnessing another remarkable landmark in the history of the school and the district. I give kudos to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration for making this a reality. The awards of the “Best School”, “Best Principal” and “the Best Teacher”, no doubt have given me a greater sense of commitment to the job and I promise not to relent in the business of shaping lives and destinies of our future leaders.”

Babatunde also used the opportunity to appreciate all her staff for setting such record and charge her colleagues to continuously work collectively to raise the standard of the school and the profession at large.

It will be recalled that Epe Girls’ Senior High School has in the last three consecutive years taken the lead at the annual programme & by being the 2nd Best School in 2020, 3rd Best School in 2021 and finally emerged as the 1st Best School in 2022.

Similarly, at the 2022 Essay Competition on ‘The Role of FinTech in Shaping Entrepreneurship for National Development,’ organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently, Epe Girls’ had two of her students came up with 5th and 7th positions respectively and were rewarded with N200, 000 and N20, 000 respectively.

Expressing their satisfaction and happiness, the duo of Kelechi Divine and Samuel Mary Peace appreciated God, the school and teachers for taking out time to groom them for the competition and making the school proud.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…

Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion