A non-profit social group, Club Seventies Epe, says that Epe Division in Lagos State deserves more attention from the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

The newly-sworn in President of the Club, Mr Yusuf Yunus, made this remark in his inaugural address after taking oath of office.

Yunus, taking over from Adelaja Najeem-Hassan as president, said that his team will hit the ground running to facilitate development to Epe and its environs and to bring succour to the ordinary people.

“We deserve more economically, politically and in terms of infrastructure. We shall use this opportunity to facilitate more development to our people.

“We shall not let the people down. We shall lobby the state government to look at Epe direction. We shall fulfill our mandate of making life better for the people of the division,” he said.

Yunus described the task of reinventing, rejuvenating and promoting Epe as a collective responsibility of all members.

He said that his primary focus is to enhance the welfare of members and the downtrodden in the community.

Yunus, who was elected the fifth president of the club, pledged not to pursue any personal agenda rather than that of the club.

“Our agenda shall be of collective responsibility to enhance members’ welfare and follow up on members during and after meetings, and we will encourage participation via committees and club events.

He said that every member must join hands to actualise the dream of the founding fathers of the club.

“As I take over the mantle of leadership effective today, I promise not to let you down or disappoint the trust bestowed in me,” he said.

Yunus eulogised outgoing president’s honesty, commitment and patriotism, saying he had done his best for the club.

Earlier, the outgoing president of the club, Adelaja, appreciated members for their support and contributions towards the growth and successful development of the club throughout his tenure.

In his goodwill, the Otun- Balogun of Epe kingdom, Chief Wale Mogaji urged the new executive members to be steadfastness in steering the ship of the club to greater heights.

Describing the club as being one of the best in Epe division in promoting the development of the community, Mogaji assured the club of his total support.

Other new executive members are Alagabi Gabusiu (vice president); Sikiru Taoreed (secretary); Gbajumo Olalekan (assistant social secretary); Kadiri Rahmon (treasurer); Moruf Shittu (financial secretary); Olabode Taiwo (chief whip) and Shonibare Olalekan (welfare officer).

