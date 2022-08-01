Epe community leaders mediate in Obasa, Mogaji differences

An appeal has gone to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Chairman, State House of Assembly Commission, High Chief Wale Mogaji to sheathe their swords and explore alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The plea was made by the President, Epe Ogunmodede Club, Mr. Omodele Ibrahim who called for the adoption of political channels to resolve their differences.

While calling for a truce, Ibrahim disclosed that the scenario that led to the sack of Mogaji was unfortunate.

He said: “Chief Mogaji is an invaluable member of Ogunmodede Club and one of the shining armours of Epe community and we are proud of him. One thing that I can say is that Mogaji cannot be found wanting.”

Ibrahim further said that the club under his leadership, has initiated a back channel communication with those in government to appeal to the Speaker for reconsideration.

Ibrahim, who is also the Alakoso of Epe kingdom, stated that he was yet to have evidence to show that Mogaji was made to answer any query let alone a voice vote over the perceived issue, stressing that any practice contrary to the fundamental principle of service to the people by political office-holders is condemnable.

He said that the Prime Minister of Epe community, Alhaji Akanni Adio Oduola, had been involved in the matter, adding that litigation should not suffice in every issue.

“This is a matter that can be resolved amicably and I’m aware that some of our sacred traditional institutions like the “Mogaji N Geri” have attempted to reach out to the Speaker because we need to understand what has happened, why it happened and why we should be able to resolve it. Our principle in Epe Ogunmodede Club remains that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“As a community, whatever division we exhibit is being explored to our disadvantage. So, we should be more united, put bickering aside and act as one so that we can get the benefits of this democracy. We should rally around Mogaji because it is him today, it might be another person tomorrow.

“I am appealing to the Hon. Obasa to honour Epe community by not pushing aside Oduola,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.





“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP