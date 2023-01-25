Environmentalists, tourists raise concerns over hunting of chimpanzees in Nembe

In spite of the fact that the Edumanom Forest Reserve, home to chimpanzees, has been placed under government protection, local hunters have continued to kill chimpanzees for meat, putting these endangered species of ape at the risk of being eaten into extinction in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Recently, when pictures of young hunters boasting of killing and selling chimpanzees to interested locals who eventually used them for pepper soup surfaced on facebook, environmentalists and tourists in the state expressed worries that if the federal and state government fail to do more to protect these endemic species, they may be hunted into extinction.

A conservationist raised the alarm over the disturbing pictures of Chimpanzees hunting and selling in Nembe, the species of Ape are critically endangered and red listed, a condition which requires that the appropriate authorities protect the Edumanom Forest Reserve in line with international best practices.

Reacting to the development, the Project Officer of Environmental Right Actions (ERA) Niger Delta Resource Centre in the state, Morris Alagoa, described the hunting of Chimpanzees in the Edumanom Forest Reserve as unfortunate, adding that it appears there is lack of seriousness and follow through actions on the part of the authorities, both at the state and federal level.

He said “I am aware that there are laws prohibiting the killing of such endangered species of animals in our environment. Unfortunately, there seems to be lack of seriousness and follow through actions on the part of the authorities; state and federal. Besides, it is unimaginable that such is happening in a government recognised and reserved forest which is gazetted too.

“The civil society has not given much attention to this area. Sadly, the government in our clime did not support the civil society. Must we continue depending on foreigners even for our own welfare? There is need for government to meet with traditional rulers in the state to work towards effectively protecting and preserving these animals for posterity.

“Forest Guards should be properly engaged and given adequate training on how to protect government reserved forests.”

When contacted for comment, a renowned tourist and SSA to the Governor on Tourism, Mr. Priye Kiyaramo, said: “It is regrettable that the future of chimpanzees in Edonamon National Park in Bayelsa State still remains in peril. There are cases where infant chimpanzees are frequently taken alive and sold in cities as pets.

