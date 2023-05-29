As Nigeria welcomes a new democratic dispensation, a Nigerian climate advocacy group under the aegis of Scientist Rebellion’ Nigeria have appealed for strong support for climate change from the federal government.

The group specifically want the government in conjunction with other world leaders to put climate change at the forefront of the administration’s agenda for the nation.

Calls for government’s increased participation in efforts to reduce climate change came to the fore at a Climate Walk’ staged in Ogun state and Port Hacourt respectively by the group.

Coordinator for Scientist’ Rebellion, Nigeria, Esther Agaja told newsmen that the Walk was a campaign aimed at renewing calls for stronger environmental policies from the government, as well as sensitizing the people on the consequences of climate inaction, adding special focus must be paid to climate change.

According to Agaja, the campaign also seeks to inundate the public with the scientific facts that underline the urgency of climate change. She noted that Nigerians must take up fundamental roles to tackle climate issues in the country, headlong.

She said that more attention at promoting environmental awareness and education was needed, adding that a lot of Nigerians and youths need guidance on how environmental issues could be tackled.

“We are here to educate, inform, and inspire individuals, communities, and decision-makers to prioritize climate action.

“This Climate walk is not just a walk to educate people about the climate change crisis but a campaign aimed to emphasize the unequivocal scientific consensus on climate change and the pressing need for immediate measures to address it.” She noted.

Earlier, in an address, Ogun state based environmentalist, Ayooluwa Ogunsola reiterated the importance of climate education, noting that “by enhancing scientific education and disseminating accurate knowledge on climate change at all levels, we equip individuals with the necessary understanding, critical thinking abilities, and agency to effect change.”

In her own contribution, an environmental activist based in Port Hacourt, Chigeru Delight called for the need to transition to renewable energy sources, embrace sustainable practices, and reduce carbon footprint. She added that this would significantly aid the fight against climate change.

The climate walk was adorned with eye-catching banners and placards displaying messages such as “Fossil Fuel Emissions are killing Our Planet” and “Our Planet, Our Responsibility.”