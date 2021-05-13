Environmentalists, entrepreneurs, government seek better ways to manage waste

According to a Nigerian Environment Report 2020 index rating by an environmental group, the cleanest city in Nigeria is Abuja, while the cleanest state is Akwa Ibom. Lagos, Bauchi, Cross River, Rivers, Plateau, Niger and Ekiti states were placed 3rd to 10th positions, while Kogi was the lowest ranked state in the study.

Last Friday, a group of environmental advocates, experts, entrepreneurs and government agencies under the auspices of the Clean Up Nigeria (CUP) campaign convened in Ibadan for a Stakeholders Meeting and Training of Volunteers to deliberate on how to make Nigeria a clean country and Oyo State a clean state.

The event, which was anchored by one of the conveners, Temitayo Olatunde, was powered by the United States Embassy and supported by the Oyo State government, YALI, Recycla, Planet 3R, Petracycler and African Creative Hub.

The campaign was themed: ‘Cleaner cities, healthier citizens’, and it featured products and innovations from some up-cycling and recycling waste management companies in Oyo and in other states.

Giving the opening remarks, one of the conveners of the programme, Olugbenga Ogunbowale, stated that the campaign kicked off in February and it also being held in Lagos, Rivers and Enugu states, adding that with the support of Nigerians, corporate bodies and the government, the campaign can be built into a national civic movement that can connect and empower Nigerians to make the country waste free.

“Dirty cities and countries are not created by aliens, but by people,” Ogunbowale said. “We want to promote cleaner environment while simultaneously showcasing the ingenuity, artistry and creativity of our young ones and youths.”

Representing the Oyo State government, Ademola Aderinto, the Special Adviser to the governor on environmental matters, expressed hope in the youths gathered in the event for their selflessness, confidence and coordination in helping to solve Nigeria’s and Oyo State’s environmental problems.

He stated that the Oyo State government recently started a new waste management architecture where waste management contracts will not have to directly collect money from people to dispose their waste, but that there are now revenue collectors that the government has engaged to collect money from people for the disposal of their wastes.

“Very soon, you’ll start seeing small vehicles, built from tricycles, that’ll be going to places difficult to reach, including markets, to collect nonorganic wastes,” Aderinto said. “These wastes are a lot of money for recycling companies.”

Kingsley Igbinedion, one of the conveners, noted that the goal of the campaign is the organise and implement a campaign that involves community members, local organisations and governmental bodies with the aim of educating Nigerians on the implication of a clean environment on human health and strong economy.

Akeem Adewale, the Director of Engineering Services at the Oyo State Waste Management Authority (OYOSWMA), noted that the new waste management architecture of the state will ensure that registered waste management contractors are paid according to the tonnage of the waste they bring to the landfill, and that this will encourage them to bring in more waste, therefor making the streets and environment free from waste.

During the volunteers training session, Adewale, the chief trainer, spoke first. He stated that his agency is always ready to assist people and companies who source for materials in government landfills. He also encouraged them to look for recyclable wastes in other places like markets, schools and homes, adding that those materials are of economic value.

