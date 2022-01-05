Environmentalist urges N’Delta leaders to resque region from pollution

The Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, has charged stakeholders in the Niger Delta, especially those in the oil and gas-bearing communities, to rescue the region from pollution and other forms of degradation.

He warned them not to compromise via palm-greasing from oil companies which, he alleged, do not operate in line with environmental best practices.

Mulade is the National Coordinator/CEO, the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) based in Warri, Delta State.

He gave the charge in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Monday as his new year message.

He also urged the Federal Government and other stakeholders to prevail on the oil multinationals to come up with urgent measures towards reversing the degraded Niger Delta environment, so as to protect the flora and fauna of the region.

He said: “One big challenge faced in promoting development in our communities is compromise from those who we naturally believe should fight to ensure that the needful is done which will benefit greater majority of the people in the long run.”

He noted that leaders should strive at all times to work for the economic growth and advancement of the people of the region.

Mulade, while reacting to the oil spill situation at Nembe area of Bayelsa State, advised stakeholders to task oil companies to tackle the challenges of pollution in order to remediate the degraded environment of the region.

He further appealed to Niger Deltans, particularly leaders of oil and gas host communities, to protect and save their environment from further devastation in 2022.