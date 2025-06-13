Environmental violations: NESREA shuts 25 facilities in four states

National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down 25 facilities in four states of the Federation over noncompliance with environmental regulations.

Mrs Nwamaka Ejiofor, Assistant Director (Press) in NESREA, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said that the facilities shut by NESREA cut across different sectors were shut down in Anambra, Enugu, Bayelsa, and Rivers for various environmental crimes.

Ejiofor said these included refusal to conduct Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before commencement of the project, Environmental Audit, and lack of a functional effluent treatment plant, among others.

She said the sealed facilities included, Rugal Pharmaceutical, Emene Industrial Layout, Enugu, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Owo yard, Enugu, Hardis and Dromedas, Umunya, Anambra State, and Pinnatech Engi Asphalt Plant, Awkuzu, Anambra.

Others are China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Obogoro Road, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, Megastar Technical and Construction Company Limited, Imiringi Road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa and Multi Plan Nigeria Ltd., Okuru-Ama, Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, among others.

Prof. Innocent Barikor, the Director-General of NESREA, urged operators to comply with the provisions of environmental laws in their operations.

Barikor stated that the agency would continue to conduct such enforcement exercises to safeguard the environment and serve as a deterrent to facility operators.